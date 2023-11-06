The Jackson State Tigers take on the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Memphis vs. Jackson State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Jackson State vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jackson State vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Jackson State Moneyline BetMGM Memphis (-21.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Memphis (-21.5) 147.5 -8000 +1800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Jackson State vs. Memphis Betting Trends (2022-23)

Jackson State compiled a 16-13-0 record against the spread last year.

The Jackson State Tigers covered the spread once last season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 21.5-point underdogs.

Memphis compiled a 17-14-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 16 Memphis Tigers games last season went over the point total.

