How to Watch Jackson State vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Memphis Tigers (0-0) take the court against the Jackson State Tigers (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.
Jackson State vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jackson State Stats Insights
- The Jackson State Tigers shot 42% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 40.1% the Memphis Tigers' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Jackson State had a 10-8 record in games the team collectively shot better than 40.1% from the field.
- The Jackson State Tigers were the 163rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Memphis Tigers finished 162nd.
- The Jackson State Tigers scored an average of 67.6 points per game last year, just 4.2 fewer points than the 71.8 the Memphis Tigers allowed.
- When it scored more than 71.8 points last season, Jackson State went 3-6.
Jackson State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Jackson State averaged 0.4 more points per game at home (68.9) than away (68.5).
- The Jackson State Tigers allowed fewer points at home (68.1 per game) than away (75.4) last season.
- Jackson State drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (32.1%).
Jackson State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
|11/8/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|11/10/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|-
|CBU Events Center
