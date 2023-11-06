Can we count on Erik Cernak lighting the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Erik Cernak score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Cernak stats and insights

Cernak is yet to score through 11 games this season.

In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Cernak has no points on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 36 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

