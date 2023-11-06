Will Erik Cernak Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 6?
Can we count on Erik Cernak lighting the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Erik Cernak score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Cernak stats and insights
- Cernak is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Cernak has no points on the power play.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 36 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
