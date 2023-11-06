The Los Angeles Chargers' (3-4) injury report has seven players listed ahead of a Monday, November 6 matchup with the New York Jets (4-3). It kicks at 8:15 PM at MetLife Stadium.

The Chargers took on the Chicago Bears in their most recent outing, winning 30-13.

The Jets' last game was a 13-10 win over the New York Giants.

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jalen Guyton WR Knee Questionable Otito Ogbonnia DT Knee Questionable Morgan Fox DL Oblique Questionable Sebastian Joseph-Day DL Illness Questionable Kenneth Murray LB Shoulder Questionable Eric Kendricks LB Ribs Questionable Gerald Everett TE Hip Full Participation In Practice

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Chazz Surratt LB Ankle Out Randall Cobb WR Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Allen Lazard WR Knee Questionable Adrian Amos S Ankle Questionable Duane Brown OT Hip Out Joe Tippmann C Quad Limited Participation In Practice Laken Tomlinson OG Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Irvin Charles WR Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Xavier Gipson WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Chargers vs. Jets Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Chargers Season Insights

With 390.9 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks second-worst in the NFL, the Chargers have been forced to rely on their eighth-ranked offense (362.4 yards per contest) to keep them competitive.

The Chargers are putting up 24.9 points per game on offense (ninth in NFL), and they rank 23rd on defense with 24 points allowed per game.

Despite having a bottom-five pass defense that ranks worst in the NFL (297.4 passing yards allowed per game), the Chargers have had more success offensively, ranking seventh in the NFL by totaling 258.9 passing yards per game.

Los Angeles ranks 21st in run offense (103.6 rushing yards per game) and ninth in run defense (93.4 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.

The Chargers have the fifth-best turnover margin in the league at +6, forcing 12 turnovers (15th in NFL) while turning it over six times (second in NFL).

Jets Season Insights

The Jets rank second-worst in total yards per game (273.3), but they've been more effective defensively, ranking 14th in the NFL with 329.3 total yards allowed per contest.

From an offensive angle, the Jets are putting up 18 points per contest (26th-ranked). They rank sixth in the NFL on defense (18.4 points allowed per game).

The Jets rank third-worst in passing yards per game (164.3), but they've been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking sixth in the NFL with 184.4 passing yards ceded per contest.

New York's defense has been a bottom-five unit in run defense this season, allowing 144.9 rushing yards per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 16th with 109 rushing yards per contest.

At +3, the Jets have the 10th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 13 forced turnovers (eighth in NFL) and 10 turnovers committed (ninth in NFL).

Chargers vs. Jets Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chargers (-3.5)

Chargers (-3.5) Moneyline: Chargers (-185), Jets (+150)

Chargers (-185), Jets (+150) Total: 39.5 points

