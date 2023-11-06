One of the top pass-catchers in football will be on show when Keenan Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers visit the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Check out the best contributors in this matchup between the Chargers and the Jets, and what player prop bets to evaluate.

Austin Ekeler Touchdown Odds

Ekeler Odds to Score First TD: +500

Ekeler Odds to Score Anytime TD: +230

Breece Hall Touchdown Odds

Hall Odds to Score First TD: +600

Hall Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290

More Chargers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Keenan Allen - - 74.5 (-113) Austin Ekeler - 47.5 (-113) 33.5 (-113) Gerald Everett - - 26.5 (-113) Justin Herbert 248.5 (-113) 8.5 (-113) - Quentin Johnston - - 31.5 (-113) Joshua Kelley - 21.5 (-113) - Donald Parham - - 15.5 (-113)

More Jets Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Allen Lazard - - 33.5 (-113) Tyler Conklin - - 27.5 (-113) Zach Wilson 214.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) - Breece Hall - 61.5 (-113) 21.5 (-113) Garrett Wilson - - 68.5 (-113)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.