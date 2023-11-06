Can we count on Brandon Hagel scoring a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning match up against the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hagel stats and insights

Hagel has scored in five of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 22.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 36 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.