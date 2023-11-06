Should you bet on Austin Watson to find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs face off on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Austin Watson score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Watson 2022-23 stats and insights

Watson scored in eight of 75 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

Watson produced no points on the power play last season.

He took 1.0 shots per game, sinking 11.4% of them.

Maple Leafs 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Maple Leafs were one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 220 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.

The Maple Leafs shut out opponents five times last season. They averaged 21.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

