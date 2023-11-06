Anthony Cirelli and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be in action on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Fancy a bet on Cirelli? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Cirelli has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 18:39 on the ice per game.

Cirelli has a goal in one of his 11 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Despite recording points in five of 11 games this season, Cirelli has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Cirelli has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 11 games played.

Cirelli's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Cirelli going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 36 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 11 Games 10 5 Points 8 1 Goals 3 4 Assists 5

