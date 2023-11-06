Monday's contest between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (0-0) and the Alcorn State Braves (0-0) at Humphrey Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-49 and heavily favors Mississippi State to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 6.

The Braves finished 12-17 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Alcorn State vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Alcorn State vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 81, Alcorn State 49

Alcorn State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Braves averaged 64.1 points per game last season (200th in college basketball) while giving up 66.4 per contest (235th in college basketball). They had a -67 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 2.3 points per game.

In 2022-23, Alcorn State put up 66.1 points per game in SWAC play, and 64.1 overall.

At home, the Braves scored 70.7 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 58.8.

Alcorn State allowed 62.2 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 away.

