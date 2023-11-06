How to Watch Alcorn State vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (0-0) play the Alcorn State Braves (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Alcorn State vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network+
Alcorn State Stats Insights
- The Braves' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points lower than the Razorbacks gave up to their opponents (42.4%).
- Last season, Alcorn State had a 14-2 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.4% from the field.
- The Razorbacks ranked 142nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Braves ranked 35th.
- The Braves averaged only 0.2 fewer points per game last year (67.7) than the Razorbacks allowed their opponents to score (67.9).
- Alcorn State put together a 12-4 record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.
Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison
- Alcorn State averaged 76.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Braves allowed 1.0 fewer points per game at home (69.7) than on the road (70.7).
- Beyond the arc, Alcorn State sunk fewer treys on the road (5.0 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (27.8%) than at home (33.5%) as well.
Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/8/2023
|Xavier (LA)
|-
|Davey Whitney Complex
|11/14/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
