The New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears are slated to meet in a Week 9 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Chris Olave score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Olave will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Chris Olave score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a TD)

Olave has 44 catches (77 targets) and a team-best 517 yards receiving (64.6 per game) plus one TD.

In one of eight games this season, Olave has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Chris Olave Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 10 8 112 0 Week 2 @Panthers 11 6 86 0 Week 3 @Packers 11 8 104 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 6 1 4 0 Week 5 @Patriots 5 2 12 1 Week 6 @Texans 10 7 96 0 Week 7 Jaguars 15 7 57 0 Week 8 @Colts 9 5 46 0

Rep Chris Olave with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.