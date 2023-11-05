Entering their Sunday, November 5 game against the Buffalo Bills (5-3) at Paycor Stadium, which kicks at 8:20 PM , the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) are dealing with five players on the injury report.

The Bengals enter the matchup after winning 31-17 over the San Francisco 49ers in their last outing on October 29.

The Bills are coming off of a 24-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joe Mixon RB Chest Questionable Max Scharping OG Knee Questionable Akeem Davis-Gaither LB Knee Questionable Trey Hendrickson DE Foot Did Not Participate In Practice Josh Tupou DT Shoulder Out

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Christian Benford CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice A.J. Klein LB Back Out Baylon Spector LB Hamstring Out Damar Hamlin S Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Quintin Morris TE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Other Week 9 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. Bills Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Info: NBC

NBC

Bengals Season Insights

While the Bengals rank 27th in total defense with 370.7 yards allowed per game, they've been a little less successful on offense, ranking fourth-worst (276.9 yards per game).

The Bengals rank 23rd in scoring offense (18.7 points per game) and 17th in scoring defense (20.6 points allowed per game) this season.

The Bengals are totaling 197.9 passing yards per game on offense (23rd in the NFL), and they rank 21st defensively with 232.1 passing yards allowed per game.

It's been a hard stretch for Cincinnati in terms of running the ball, ranking fourth-worst in rushing offense (79.0 rushing yards per game) and fifth-worst in rushing defense (138.6 rushing yards per game allowed) in 2023.

With 13 forced turnovers (fifth in NFL) against six turnovers committed (second in NFL), the Bengals' +7 turnover margin is the third-best in the NFL.

Bills Season Insights

The Bills' offense has been paving the way for the team, as they rank fifth-best in the NFL with 376.9 total yards per game. In terms of defense, they are allowing 326.1 total yards per game, which ranks 13th.

Things have been going well for the Bills on both offense and defense, as they are posting 27.8 points per game (fourth-best) and ceding only 17.0 points per game (third-best).

The Bills' passing attack has been leading the way for the team, as they rank fourth-best in the NFL with 263.8 passing yards per contest. In terms of defense, they are surrendering 204.1 passing yards per game, which ranks 10th.

Buffalo is posting 113.1 rushing yards per game on offense this season (14th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 122.0 rushing yards per game (22nd-ranked) on defense.

The Bills have a +2 turnover margin this season, which ranks 11th in the NFL.

Bengals vs. Bills Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bengals (-2.5)

Bengals (-2.5) Moneyline: Bengals (-135), Bills (+115)

Bengals (-135), Bills (+115) Total: 50.5 points

