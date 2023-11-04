With the college football season heading into Week 10, the schedule includes seven games that feature teams from the AAC. To ensure you don't miss any of the action, check out the column below for details on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

AAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Navy Midshipmen at Temple Owls 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UTSA Roadrunners at North Texas Mean Green 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) South Florida Bulls at Memphis Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Florida Atlantic Owls at UAB Blazers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tulane Green Wave at East Carolina Pirates 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Charlotte 49ers at Tulsa Golden Hurricane 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) SMU Mustangs at Rice Owls 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!