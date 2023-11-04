Texas vs. Kansas State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats (6-2), with the fifth-ranked run offense in the country, will hit the field against the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (7-1) and the 15th-ranked run defense on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Longhorns are favored by 4 points. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Texas vs. Kansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Texas vs. Kansas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Austin, Texas
- Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
Texas vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Kansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-4)
|50.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Texas (-4.5)
|50.5
|-210
|+172
Texas vs. Kansas State Betting Trends
- Texas is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
- When playing as at least 4-point favorites this season, the Longhorns have an ATS record of 3-4.
- Kansas State has covered six times in eight games with a spread this year.
Texas & Kansas State 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1600
|Bet $100 to win $1600
|To Win the Big 12
|+110
|Bet $100 to win $110
|Kansas State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+1000
|Bet $100 to win $1000
