The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (7-1) and the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats (6-2) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in a clash of Big 12 opponents.

Texas owns the 27th-ranked defense this season (328 yards allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 20th-best with a tally of 454.1 yards per game. Kansas State's offensive attack has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 14th-best in the FBS with 464.6 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is giving up 343.8 total yards per game, which ranks 45th.

In the article below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on FOX.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas vs. Kansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Texas vs. Kansas State Key Statistics

Texas Kansas State 454.1 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 464.6 (20th) 328 (24th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.8 (39th) 180 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 226 (5th) 274.1 (34th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 238.6 (60th) 9 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (14th) 13 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (80th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has 1,915 yards passing for Texas, completing 70.9% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has carried the ball 143 times for a team-high 922 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times as a runner. He's also tacked on 22 catches for 212 yards (26.5 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

CJ Baxter has been handed the ball 60 times this year and racked up 240 yards (30 per game) with two touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's 572 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 63 times and has collected 44 receptions and four touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has reeled in 29 passes while averaging 53.4 yards per game and scoring seven touchdowns.

Ja'Tavion Sanders' 20 catches are good enough for 357 yards and one touchdown.

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has put up 1,628 passing yards, or 203.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.7% of his passes and has thrown 14 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 39.1 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner six times.

DJ Giddens' team-high 722 rushing yards have come on 116 carries, with seven touchdowns. He also leads the team with 240 receiving yards (30 per game) on 21 catches with one touchdown.

Treshaun Ward has collected 466 yards (on 88 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks has collected 39 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 437 (54.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 56 times and has three touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott has 27 receptions (on 43 targets) for a total of 364 yards (45.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas or Kansas State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.