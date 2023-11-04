Will Tanner Jeannot Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 4?
The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest against the Ottawa Senators is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tanner Jeannot light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Jeannot stats and insights
- Jeannot has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Senators this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.
- Jeannot has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Jeannot averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 29 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Lightning vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
