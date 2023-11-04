The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest against the Ottawa Senators is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tanner Jeannot light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jeannot stats and insights

  • Jeannot has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Senators this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.
  • Jeannot has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Jeannot averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 29 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.