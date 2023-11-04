Southern Miss vs. UL Monroe: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-7) and the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-6) will meet in a matchup of Sun Belt teams on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Golden Eagles favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 55.5 points.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Southern Miss vs. UL Monroe matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Southern Miss vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium
Southern Miss vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Southern Miss Moneyline
|UL Monroe Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Southern Miss (-2.5)
|55.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Southern Miss (-2.5)
|55.5
|-140
|+116
Southern Miss vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends
- Southern Miss has a record of just 1-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Golden Eagles have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- UL Monroe has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Warhawks are 4-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
Southern Miss 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
