The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-7) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium in a Sun Belt battle.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranks 15th-worst in the FBS (436.4 yards allowed per game), Southern Miss has played better offensively, ranking 89th in the FBS offensively totaling 359.1 yards per game. This season has been ugly for UL Monroe on both sides of the ball, as it is posting only 20.4 points per contest (21st-worst) and ceding 32.9 points per game (16th-worst).

Southern Miss vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Southern Miss vs. UL Monroe Key Statistics

Southern Miss UL Monroe 359.1 (99th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.5 (105th) 436.4 (112th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 450.3 (119th) 157.1 (68th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.9 (63rd) 202.0 (98th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.6 (110th) 10 (45th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (45th) 9 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (9th)

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles has 1,546 yards passing for Southern Miss, completing 53.2% of his passes and tossing eight touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Frank Gore Jr., has carried the ball 139 times for 681 yards (85.1 per game), scoring six times.

Rodrigues Clark has carried the ball 55 times for 369 yards (46.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Latreal Jones' team-leading 412 yards as a receiver have come on 30 catches (out of 49 targets) with two touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston has put up a 368-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes on 59 targets.

Tiaquelin Mims has hauled in 30 grabs for 354 yards, an average of 44.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has thrown for 776 yards on 54% passing while collecting seven touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 246 yards with one score.

Isaiah Woullard has carried the ball 79 times for 384 yards, with one touchdown.

Hunter Smith has piled up 382 yards (on 62 carries) with three touchdowns.

Tyrone Howell paces his squad with 398 receiving yards on 37 catches with six touchdowns.

Devaughn Mortimer has put up a 291-yard season so far. He's caught 15 passes on 24 targets.

Dariyan Wiley's 16 receptions (on 36 targets) have netted him 203 yards (25.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

