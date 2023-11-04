The Atlanta Hawks (3-2) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the New Orleans Pelicans (4-1) on November 4, 2023 at Smoothie King Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pelicans vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans vs Hawks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans Stats Insights

This season, the Pelicans have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% lower than the 48.6% of shots the Hawks' opponents have made.

The Pelicans are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 15th.

The Pelicans score 8.4 fewer points per game (108.8) than the Hawks give up (117.2).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Pelicans played better in home games last year, averaging 114.9 points per game, compared to 113.8 per game in road games.

Defensively New Orleans was better in home games last season, allowing 109.9 points per game, compared to 115.0 when playing on the road.

In home games, the Pelicans made 1.3 more threes per game (11.6) than on the road (10.3). They also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (35.3%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans Injuries