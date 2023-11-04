Pelicans vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - November 4
The New Orleans Pelicans (4-1) have five players on the injury report, including Zion Williamson, in their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (3-2) at Smoothie King Center on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Pelicans won their last game 125-116 against the Pistons on Thursday. CJ McCollum put up 33 points, four rebounds and five assists for the Pelicans.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jose Alvarado
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|Brandon Ingram
|SF
|Questionable
|Knee
|22.5
|7.0
|4.5
|Zion Williamson
|PF
|Questionable
|Rest
|23.5
|6.0
|2.5
|Trey Murphy III
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|Naji Marshall
|SF
|Out
|Knee
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
Hawks Injuries: Wesley Matthews: Out (Calf)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Pelicans vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.