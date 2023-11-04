Pelicans vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Hawks (3-2) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the New Orleans Pelicans (4-1) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Smoothie King Center as only 2.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE. The over/under is set at 232.5 for the matchup.
Pelicans vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-2.5
|232.5
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans' matchups have gone over 232.5 points only once this season (in five outings).
- The average total in New Orleans' games this season is 217.4, 15.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Pelicans are 4-1-0 ATS this season.
- New Orleans has won two of the three games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, New Orleans has won two of its three games when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pelicans have a 58.3% chance to win.
Pelicans vs Hawks Additional Info
Pelicans vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|1
|20%
|108.8
|231.6
|108.6
|225.8
|222.9
|Hawks
|4
|80%
|122.8
|231.6
|117.2
|225.8
|234.7
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- The Pelicans record 8.4 fewer points per game (108.8) than the Hawks allow (117.2).
Pelicans vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|4-1
|2-1
|2-3
|Hawks
|2-3
|1-0
|3-2
Pelicans vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Hawks
|108.8
|122.8
|20
|2
|1-0
|2-3
|1-0
|3-2
|108.6
|117.2
|8
|23
|4-0
|0-0
|4-0
|0-0
