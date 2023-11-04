Our projection model predicts the Ole Miss Rebels will defeat the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, November 4 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ole Miss (-3) Over (53) Ole Miss 33, Texas A&M 22

Ole Miss Betting Info (2023)

The Rebels have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.

The Rebels' record against the spread is 5-2-0.

Ole Miss is 4-1 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Ole Miss has had two games (out of seven) go over the total this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 53 points, eight fewer than the average total in this season's Ole Miss contests.

Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Aggies.

The Aggies are 4-4-0 ATS this year.

Texas A&M has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 3 points or more this year (0-1).

In the Aggies' eight games with a set total, four have hit the over (50%).

Texas A&M games this year have averaged a total of 51.3 points, 1.7 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Rebels vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ole Miss 38.9 21.4 47.2 21.2 25 21.7 Texas A&M 32 19.5 35.2 13.2 23 34

