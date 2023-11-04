SEC rivals will do battle when the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels (7-1) battle the Texas A&M Aggies (5-3) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. In the column below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ole Miss 33, Texas A&M 22

Ole Miss 33, Texas A&M 22 Ole Miss has won all five of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Rebels have played in five games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter and won each of them.

Texas A&M has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Aggies have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +135 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Rebels a 62.3% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (-3)



Ole Miss (-3) Ole Miss has five wins in seven games versus the spread this year.

The Rebels have been favored by 3 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those games.

In Texas A&M's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Aggies have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (51.5)



Over (51.5) Three of Ole Miss' games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 51.5 points.

In the Texas A&M's eight games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 51.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 70.9 points per game, 19.4 points more than the total of 51.5 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Ole Miss

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.0 63.1 58.2 Implied Total AVG 36.3 38.8 33.0 ATS Record 5-2-0 3-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 2-2-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 3-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

Texas A&M

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.3 50.3 52.8 Implied Total AVG 33.1 35.8 28.7 ATS Record 4-4-0 3-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-3-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 4-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.