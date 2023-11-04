Our projection model predicts the Kentucky Wildcats will beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, November 4 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Mississippi State (+4.5) Over (45.5) Kentucky 28, Mississippi State 26

Week 10 SEC Predictions

Mississippi State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 37.7% chance of a victory for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice in eight opportunities this season.

Mississippi State is 1-4 against the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season.

In the Bulldogs' eight games with a set total, four have hit the over (50%).

Mississippi State games this season have averaged an over/under of 51.2 points, 5.7 more than the point total in this matchup.

Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this game.

Against the spread, the Wildcats are 4-4-0 this season.

Kentucky has an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

This season, six of the Wildcats' eight games have gone over the point total.

The average total for Kentucky games this season has been 50.3, 4.8 points higher than the total for this game.

Bulldogs vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kentucky 30.8 24.8 31.3 19.8 29.0 39.5 Mississippi State 25.1 25.9 30.2 28.0 16.7 22.3

