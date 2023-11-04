Best Bets & Odds for the Michigan vs. Purdue Game – Saturday, November 4
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (8-0) and Purdue Boilermakers (2-6) will battle in a clash of Big Ten foes at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. We list the odds and best bets for you below.
When and Where is Michigan vs. Purdue?
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Michigan 42, Purdue 8
- Michigan has won all seven of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.
- The Wolverines have played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -10000 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.
- This season, Purdue has been the underdog six times and won one of those games.
- The Boilermakers have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +2500 odds on them winning this game.
- The Wolverines have an implied moneyline win probability of 99.0% in this contest.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Michigan (-32.5)
- Michigan has played seven games, posting four wins against the spread.
- The Wolverines have been favored by 32.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Purdue has covered the spread twice this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (53.5)
- Michigan and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's over/under of 53.5 points just twice this season.
- In the Purdue's eight games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 53.5.
- The over/under for the matchup of 53.5 is nine points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Michigan (40.6 points per game) and Purdue (21.9 points per game).
Splits Tables
Michigan
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.9
|52.5
|44
|Implied Total AVG
|39.4
|44.8
|32.3
|ATS Record
|4-3-0
|1-3-0
|3-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-3-0
|1-3-0
|3-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|7-0
|4-0
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Purdue
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.8
|52.6
|42.5
|Implied Total AVG
|26.8
|29.6
|22
|ATS Record
|2-6-0
|1-4-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-4-0
|3-2-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-5
|0-3
|1-2
