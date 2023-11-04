When the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Luke Glendening score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Luke Glendening score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Glendening stats and insights

Glendening has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Glendening has zero points on the power play.

Glendening's shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are conceding 29 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.