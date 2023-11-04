The Ottawa Senators host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Tim Stutzle, Nikita Kucherov and others in this game.

Lightning vs. Senators Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Lightning vs. Senators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

Kucherov has scored six goals (0.6 per game) and collected five assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Tampa Bay offense with 11 total points (1.1 per game). He takes 4.3 shots per game, shooting 14%.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Nov. 2 0 0 0 5 vs. Kraken Oct. 30 0 0 0 8 vs. Sharks Oct. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 21 2 1 3 6

Brandon Hagel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Brandon Hagel has racked up 10 total points (one per game) this season. He has six goals and four assists.

Hagel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Nov. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Kraken Oct. 30 1 1 2 3 vs. Sharks Oct. 26 1 0 1 4 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 21 0 0 0 1

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Brayden Point's two goals and eight assists add up to 10 points this season.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Nov. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Kraken Oct. 30 0 0 0 5 vs. Sharks Oct. 26 1 0 1 4 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 24 1 1 2 2 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 21 0 2 2 4

NHL Props Today: Ottawa Senators

Tim Stützle Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

Stuetzle is one of Ottawa's top contributors (10 total points), having put up two goals and eight assists.

Stuetzle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 at Penguins Oct. 28 0 2 2 1 at Islanders Oct. 26 0 1 1 4 vs. Sabres Oct. 24 0 1 1 3 vs. Red Wings Oct. 21 0 0 0 6

Vladimir Tarasenko Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Vladimir Tarasenko has 10 points (1.1 per game), scoring three goals and adding seven assists.

Tarasenko Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Nov. 2 0 1 1 1 at Penguins Oct. 28 0 1 1 0 at Islanders Oct. 26 0 0 0 3 vs. Sabres Oct. 24 1 1 2 1 vs. Red Wings Oct. 21 0 0 0 4

