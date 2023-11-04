Top Player Prop Bets for Lightning vs. Senators on November 4, 2023
The Ottawa Senators host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Tim Stutzle, Nikita Kucherov and others in this game.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Lightning vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lightning vs. Senators Additional Info
|Senators vs. Lightning Odds/Over/Under
|Senators vs. Lightning Prediction
|Senators vs. Lightning Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
Kucherov has scored six goals (0.6 per game) and collected five assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Tampa Bay offense with 11 total points (1.1 per game). He takes 4.3 shots per game, shooting 14%.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|8
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 21
|2
|1
|3
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Brandon Hagel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Brandon Hagel has racked up 10 total points (one per game) this season. He has six goals and four assists.
Hagel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Brayden Point's two goals and eight assists add up to 10 points this season.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Ottawa Senators
Tim Stützle Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
Stuetzle is one of Ottawa's top contributors (10 total points), having put up two goals and eight assists.
Stuetzle Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Penguins
|Oct. 28
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Islanders
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Sabres
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|6
Vladimir Tarasenko Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Vladimir Tarasenko has 10 points (1.1 per game), scoring three goals and adding seven assists.
Tarasenko Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Penguins
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Islanders
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.