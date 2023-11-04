SEC rivals will do battle when the Kentucky Wildcats (5-3) meet the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-4) at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, Mississippi. In the column below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Kentucky vs. Mississippi State?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Kentucky 28, Mississippi State 26

Kentucky has put together a 4-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 80% of those games).

The Wildcats have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter and won each time.

Mississippi State has won one of the five games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Bulldogs have entered five games this season as the underdog by +180 or more.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wildcats a 69.2% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Mississippi State (+5.5)



Mississippi State (+5.5) Against the spread, Kentucky is 4-4-0 this season.

This season, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Mississippi State has covered the spread two times this year.

The Bulldogs have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more five times this year and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) Kentucky and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 45.5 points six times this season.

This season, six of Mississippi State's games have finished with a combined score higher than 45.5 points.

The point total for the contest of 45.5 is 10.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Kentucky (30.8 points per game) and Mississippi State (25.1 points per game).

Splits Tables

Kentucky

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.3 50.7 49 Implied Total AVG 32.9 33.3 31.5 ATS Record 4-4-0 3-3-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-2-0 4-2-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Mississippi State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.2 55 44.8 Implied Total AVG 32.6 36.6 26 ATS Record 2-6-0 1-4-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 3-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-2 1-2

