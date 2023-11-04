SWAC opponents match up when the Jackson State Tigers (6-3) and the Texas Southern Tigers (2-6) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Jackson State owns the 67th-ranked offense this season (351 yards per game), and has been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st-best with only 290.6 yards allowed per game. With 360.3 total yards per game on offense, Texas Southern ranks 60th in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 78th, giving up 366.5 total yards per contest.

Jackson State vs. Texas Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Venue: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium

Jackson State vs. Texas Southern Key Statistics

Jackson State Texas Southern 351 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.3 (60th) 290.6 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.5 (74th) 139.2 (68th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.9 (20th) 211.8 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.4 (96th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (115th) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown has 1,178 pass yards for Jackson State, completing 63.4% of his passes and throwing seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Irvin Mulligan has racked up 576 yards on 96 carries while finding the end zone four times.

Ahmad Miller has been handed the ball 34 times this year and racked up 218 yards (24.2 per game).

Fabian McCray's leads his squad with 427 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 28 catches (out of 17 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Rico Powers Jr. has hauled in 22 receptions totaling 309 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Duke Miller has a total of 206 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 22 passes.

Texas Southern Stats Leaders

Jace Wilson has thrown for 986 yards on 55.1% passing while collecting seven touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 110 yards with two scores.

LaDarius Owens has rushed for 939 yards on 134 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Jacorey Howard has totaled 283 yards on 52 carries with four touchdowns.

Jyrin Johnson has hauled in 314 receiving yards on 31 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Quaydarius Davis has put together a 281-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 25 passes on 22 targets.

Trenton Leary's 10 targets have resulted in 12 receptions for 155 yards and one touchdown.

