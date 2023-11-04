In the upcoming tilt against the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Erik Cernak to score a goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Erik Cernak score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Cernak stats and insights

Cernak is yet to score through 10 games this season.

In one game against the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Cernak has no points on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are conceding 29 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

