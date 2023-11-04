CJ McCollum could make a big impact for the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Atlanta Hawks.

In a 125-116 win over the Pistons (his most recent action) McCollum put up 33 points and five assists.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-105)

Over 19.5 (-105) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-143)

Over 3.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-149)

Over 4.5 (-149) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-141)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Hawks allowed 118.1 points per game last season, 25th in the NBA.

The Hawks gave up 44.1 rebounds on average last season, 19th in the NBA.

The Hawks conceded 26 assists per contest last year (22nd in the league).

Looking at three-point defense, the Hawks were ranked eighth in the NBA last year, giving up 11.9 makes per game.

CJ McCollum vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 35 21 6 7 4 0 0 11/5/2022 41 29 10 0 4 1 1

