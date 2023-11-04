For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Calvin de Haan a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Calvin de Haan score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

de Haan stats and insights

de Haan is yet to score through seven games this season.

In one game versus the Senators this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

de Haan has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 29 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.