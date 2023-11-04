Will Brandon Hagel light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hagel stats and insights

In five of 10 games this season, Hagel has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken three shots in one game against the Senators this season, but has not scored.

Hagel has picked up one assist on the power play.

Hagel's shooting percentage is 24.0%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are conceding 29 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.