On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head against the Ottawa Senators. Is Anthony Cirelli going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Cirelli stats and insights

  • Cirelli has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has taken four shots in one game against the Senators this season, and has scored one goal.
  • Cirelli has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators have given up 29 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

