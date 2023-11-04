The Alcorn State Braves (5-3) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Southern Jaguars (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Jack Spinks Stadium in a SWAC battle.

From an offensive standpoint, Alcorn State ranks 66th in the FCS with 353.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 31st in total defense (312.8 yards allowed per contest). Offensively, Southern is a bottom-25 unit, putting up only 290.3 total yards per game (21st-worst). On the bright side, it is thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ceding 226.6 total yards per contest (best).

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this game.

Alcorn State vs. Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Fayette, Mississippi

Fayette, Mississippi Venue: Jack Spinks Stadium

Alcorn State vs. Southern Key Statistics

Alcorn State Southern 353.5 (67th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.3 (106th) 312.8 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.6 (1st) 161.5 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 114.6 (97th) 192.0 (74th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.6 (90th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen has thrown for 1,490 yards (186.3 ypg) to lead Alcorn State, completing 65.3% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 107 rushing yards on 41 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jarveon Howard has racked up 573 yards on 102 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

Niko Duffey has been handed the ball 33 times this year and racked up 153 yards (19.1 per game) with one touchdown.

Malik Rodgers' leads his squad with 364 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 18 catches (out of 24 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Monterio Hunt has caught 23 passes for 316 yards (39.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Tavarious Griffin has been the target of 17 passes and racked up 20 catches for 220 yards, an average of 27.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood has compiled 1,326 yards (165.8 ypg) while completing 56.7% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Kendric Rhymes has carried the ball 63 times for 407 yards, with four touchdowns.

Gary Quarles has collected 381 yards (on 86 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Chandler Whitfield has hauled in 245 receiving yards on 15 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Colbey Washington has 13 receptions (on 10 targets) for a total of 182 yards (22.8 yards per game) this year.

August Pitre III has racked up 164 reciving yards (20.5 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

