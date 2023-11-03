Top Player Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Mavericks on November 3, 2023
Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Denver Nuggets and the Dallas Mavericks play at Ball Arena on Friday (beginning at 10:00 PM ET).
Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 3, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, ALT, and BSSW
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -106)
|11.5 (Over: -133)
|8.5 (Over: -128)
|1.5 (Over: +140)
- The 26.5-point total set for Jokic on Friday is 0.2 more points than his season scoring average.
- He has grabbed 13 rebounds per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (11.5).
- Jokic has averaged 7.7 assists per game, 0.8 less than Friday's assist over/under (8.5).
- Jokic has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
Michael Porter Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|13.5 (Over: -102)
|6.5 (Over: -105)
|2.5 (Over: +120)
- The 13.5-point total set for Michael Porter Jr. on Friday is 0.2 less than his season scoring average.
- He has pulled down 11.3 rebounds per game, 4.8 higher than his prop bet on Friday.
- He has made 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).
Jamal Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -110)
|3.5 (Over: -133)
|6.5 (Over: -130)
|2.5 (Over: +114)
- Jamal Murray is averaging 20.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.2 higher than Friday's prop total.
- He averages 1.8 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 3.5).
- Murray has dished out 6.3 assists per game, which is 0.2 less than Friday's over/under.
- Murray has connected on 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (Over: -104)
|8.5 (Over: -120)
|7.5 (Over: -110)
|3.5 (Over: +118)
- Friday's prop bet for Doncic is 30.5 points, 10.5 fewer than his season average.
- He has grabbed 11.5 boards per game, 3.0 more than his over/under for Friday's game.
- Doncic averages 8.5 assists, 1.0 more than his over/under for Friday.
- Doncic has hit six three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (3.5).
Tim Hardaway Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|14.5 (Over: -104)
|3.5 (Over: +116)
|2.5 (Over: -139)
- The 14.5 points prop total set for Tim Hardaway Jr. on Friday is 3.5 fewer points than his season scoring average (18).
- His per-game rebound average of five is 1.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (3.5).
- Hardaway's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).
