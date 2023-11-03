With two games on the NHL schedule Friday, you have lots of chances to place an anytime goal-scorer wager. Continue reading for the odds on players from each matchup.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Tage Thompson (Sabres) +115 to score

Sabres vs. Flyers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3

7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3 Thompson's stats: 5 goals in 10 games

Jack Hughes (Devils) +115 to score

Devils vs. Blues

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3

8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3 Hughes' stats: 5 goals in 9 games

Jeff Skinner (Sabres) +135 to score

Sabres vs. Flyers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3

7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3 Skinner's stats: 5 goals in 10 games

Tyler Toffoli (Devils) +160 to score

Devils vs. Blues

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3

8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3 Toffoli's stats: 7 goals in 9 games

Jordan Kyrou (Blues) +170 to score

Blues vs. Devils

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3

8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3 Kyrou's stats: 1 goal in 8 games

Alex Tuch (Sabres) +175 to score

Sabres vs. Flyers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3

7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3 Tuch's stats: 1 goal in 10 games

Timo Meier (Devils) +180 to score

Devils vs. Blues

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3

8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3 Meier's stats: 2 goals in 9 games

Travis Konecny (Flyers) +185 to score

Flyers vs. Sabres

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3

7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3 Konecny's stats: 8 goals in 10 games

Jesper Bratt (Devils) +200 to score

Devils vs. Blues

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3

8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3 Bratt's stats: 7 goals in 9 games

Owen Tippett (Flyers) +220 to score

Flyers vs. Sabres

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3

7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3 Tippett's stats: 2 goals in 10 games

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.