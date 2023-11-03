How to Watch the NBA on Friday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's NBA slate has seven exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Golden State Warriors taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Today's NBA Games
The Indiana Pacers play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavaliers take to the home court of the Pacers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSIN and BSOH
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 2-2
- CLE Record: 2-3
- IND Stats: 119.3 PPG (fifth in NBA), 125.0 Opp. PPG (29th)
- CLE Stats: 103.6 PPG (28th in NBA), 108.8 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (20.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 12.3 APG)
- CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (19.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 2.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CLE -4.5
- CLE Odds to Win: -175
- IND Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 222.5 points
The Milwaukee Bucks host the New York Knicks
The Knicks hit the road the Bucks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN, BSWI, and MSG
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIL Record: 2-2
- NY Record: 2-3
- MIL Stats: 115.3 PPG (ninth in NBA), 122.0 Opp. PPG (28th)
- NY Stats: 103.0 PPG (29th in NBA), 102.0 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (13.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -6.5
- MIL Odds to Win: -275
- NY Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 227.5 points
The Chicago Bulls play the Brooklyn Nets
The Nets go on the road to face the Bulls on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and YES
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 2-3
- BKN Record: 2-2
- CHI Stats: 105.4 PPG (25th in NBA), 112.8 Opp. PPG (17th)
- BKN Stats: 118.8 PPG (seventh in NBA), 116.3 Opp. PPG (20th)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (23.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG)
- BKN Key Player: Cameron Thomas (33.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CHI -4.5
- CHI Odds to Win: -185
- BKN Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 220.5 points
The Miami Heat play host to the Washington Wizards
The Wizards take to the home court of the Heat on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSUN and MNMT
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIA Record: 1-4
- WAS Record: 1-3
- MIA Stats: 104.6 PPG (26th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (15th)
- WAS Stats: 115.3 PPG (ninth in NBA), 126.3 Opp. PPG (30th)
Players to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Tyler Herro (22.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIA -9.5
- MIA Odds to Win: -500
- WAS Odds to Win: +360
- Total: 226.5 points
The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Golden State Warriors
The Warriors take to the home court of the Thunder on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOK and NBCS-BA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- OKC Record: 3-2
- GS Record: 4-1
- OKC Stats: 111.4 PPG (17th in NBA), 111.8 Opp. PPG (16th)
- GS Stats: 112.8 PPG (15th in NBA), 104.0 Opp. PPG (fourth)
Players to Watch
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 7.0 APG)
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (30.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: GS -5.5
- GS Odds to Win: -225
- OKC Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 228.5 points
The Denver Nuggets take on the Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks hit the road the Nuggets on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN, ALT, and BSSW
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DEN Record: 4-1
- DAL Record: 4-0
- DEN Stats: 110.8 PPG (18th in NBA), 103.6 Opp. PPG (third)
- DAL Stats: 122.5 PPG (third in NBA), 113.5 Opp. PPG (18th)
Players to Watch
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 7.7 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (41.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 8.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -7.5
- DEN Odds to Win: -300
- DAL Odds to Win: +230
- Total: 227.5 points
The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies travel to face the Trail Blazers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and BSSE
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- POR Record: 2-3
- MEM Record: 0-5
- POR Stats: 103.0 PPG (29th in NBA), 108.6 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- MEM Stats: 106.6 PPG (23rd in NBA), 118.0 Opp. PPG (24th)
Players to Watch
- POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (19.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 APG)
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MEM -1.5
- MEM Odds to Win: -120
- POR Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 219.5 points
