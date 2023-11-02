The New Orleans Pelicans (3-1) take the court against the Detroit Pistons (2-3) on November 2, 2023.

Pelicans vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans vs Pistons Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans made 48% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points lower than the Pistons allowed to their opponents (48.9%).

New Orleans had a 27-9 straight-up record in games it shot better than 48.9% from the field.

The Pistons ranked 20th in rebounding in the NBA, the Pelicans finished 12th.

Last year, the Pelicans recorded just 4.1 fewer points per game (114.4) than the Pistons allowed (118.5).

New Orleans went 25-5 last season when scoring more than 118.5 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Pelicans performed better in home games last season, averaging 114.9 points per game, compared to 113.8 per game in road games.

New Orleans surrendered 109.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 115 away from home.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Pelicans performed better in home games last year, averaging 11.6 threes per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 35.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Pelicans Injuries