Fantasy Football Week 9 WR Rankings
Wide receiver rankings are available here, to help you make the right calls on your NFL fantasy roster going into Week 9.
Top fantasy WRs this season heading into Week 9
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Targets/Game
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|211.8
|26.5
|10.9
|A.J. Brown
|Eagles
|183.9
|23
|10.4
|Stefon Diggs
|Bills
|172.8
|21.6
|11.2
|Puka Nacua
|Rams
|152.9
|19.1
|11.1
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Bengals
|149
|21.3
|12.1
|Keenan Allen
|Chargers
|148.9
|21.3
|10.6
|D.J. Moore
|Bears
|143.1
|17.9
|7.1
|Adam Thielen
|Panthers
|141.7
|20.2
|10
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Lions
|139.9
|20
|11.1
|CeeDee Lamb
|Cowboys
|130.6
|18.7
|8
|Jordan Addison
|Vikings
|126.4
|15.8
|6.5
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Colts
|122.9
|15.4
|9.8
|Davante Adams
|Raiders
|118.9
|14.9
|9.8
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|113.7
|16.2
|7.9
|Christian Kirk
|Jaguars
|111.6
|14
|7.5
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|109.1
|21.8
|10.6
|Brandon Aiyuk
|49ers
|109
|15.6
|7.4
|Nico Collins
|Texans
|108.7
|15.5
|6.9
|Jakobi Meyers
|Raiders
|108.4
|15.5
|8.1
|Marquise Brown
|Cardinals
|106.5
|13.3
|8.6
|DeVonta Smith
|Eagles
|105.2
|13.2
|7.1
|Terry McLaurin
|Commanders
|103.5
|12.9
|7.9
|Courtland Sutton
|Broncos
|103
|12.9
|5.8
|Jaylen Waddle
|Dolphins
|102.8
|14.7
|7.6
|Gabriel Davis
|Bills
|102.2
|12.8
|5.9
|Chris Olave
|Saints
|101.7
|12.7
|9.6
|Kendrick Bourne
|Patriots
|100
|12.5
|6.9
|George Pickens
|Steelers
|99.8
|14.3
|7.6
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Titans
|99.4
|14.2
|7.6
|Josh Downs
|Colts
|99.3
|12.4
|7
|Garrett Wilson
|Jets
|98.5
|14.1
|9.7
|Zay Flowers
|Ravens
|97.3
|12.2
|7.6
|Rashid Shaheed
|Saints
|96.2
|12
|4.8
|Drake London
|Falcons
|93.7
|11.7
|7.1
|Chris Godwin
|Buccaneers
|92.6
|13.2
|8
|Tyler Lockett
|Seahawks
|92
|13.1
|7
|Calvin Ridley
|Jaguars
|91.1
|11.4
|7.2
|Curtis Samuel
|Commanders
|88.2
|11
|5.4
|Michael Thomas
|Saints
|87.9
|11
|7.6
|Tutu Atwell
|Rams
|87.6
|11
|5.9
|Romeo Doubs
|Packers
|84.6
|12.1
|7.3
|Rashee Rice
|Chiefs
|83.8
|10.5
|4.9
|Amari Cooper
|Browns
|83.8
|12
|8.3
|D.K. Metcalf
|Seahawks
|79.4
|13.2
|7.7
|K.J. Osborn
|Vikings
|78
|9.8
|5.9
|Josh Reynolds
|Lions
|77.7
|11.1
|4.4
|Michael Wilson
|Cardinals
|77.1
|9.6
|4.1
|Deebo Samuel
|49ers
|71.7
|12
|5.3
|Jayden Reed
|Packers
|71.2
|10.2
|5.3
|Jahan Dotson
|Commanders
|71.1
|8.9
|6.1
|Nathaniel Dell
|Texans
|70.4
|11.7
|5.3
|Tyler Boyd
|Bengals
|70
|10
|6.3
|Jerry Jeudy
|Broncos
|66.6
|9.5
|5.7
|Josh Palmer
|Chargers
|64.7
|9.2
|5.6
|Cooper Kupp
|Rams
|60.6
|15.2
|9.5
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|Seahawks
|55.9
|8
|5.1
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|Titans
|55.1
|9.2
|4.2
|Tee Higgins
|Bengals
|52.8
|8.8
|7
|Kalif Raymond
|Lions
|52.3
|6.5
|2.9
|Rondale Moore
|Cardinals
|52
|6.5
|3.9
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, November 2
NBC
|Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs
|9:30 AM ET, Sunday, November 5
NFL Network
|Washington Commanders at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
FOX
|Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
CBS
|Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
FOX
|Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
FOX
|Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
CBS
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
CBS
|Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
CBS
|Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
CBS
|New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
FOX
|Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
FOX
|Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
NBC
|Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, November 6
|ABC/ESPN
