The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-7) hit the road for a SWAC clash against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-7) on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Daytona Stadium.

Bethune-Cookman ranks 102nd in scoring offense (18.1 points per game) and 89th in scoring defense (30.1 points allowed per game) this season. Mississippi Valley State's offense has been bottom-25 this season, registering 12.6 points per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 77th with 28.5 points allowed per contest.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Daytona Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Mississippi Valley State vs. Bethune-Cookman Key Statistics

Mississippi Valley State Bethune-Cookman 189.4 (128th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.3 (123rd) 250.9 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.1 (68th) 70.5 (127th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 91.5 (120th) 118.9 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.8 (116th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (5th)

Mississippi Valley State Stats Leaders

Ty'Jarian Williams has compiled 869 yards on 62.7% passing while tossing three touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Jared Wilson has rushed 60 times for 226 yards.

DePhabian Fant has piled up 14 carries and totaled 215 yards with one touchdown.

Jaxson Davis leads his team with 183 receiving yards on 22 receptions with one touchdown.

Kerrick Ross has caught 21 passes and compiled 182 receiving yards (22.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Cobie Bates has racked up 175 reciving yards (21.9 ypg) this season.

Bethune-Cookman Stats Leaders

Luke Sprague has compiled 544 yards (68 ypg) on 62-of-95 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Jimmy Robinson III has 174 rushing yards on 47 carries with one touchdown.

Jaiden Bivens has collected 129 yards on 36 attempts.

Dacarri Allen-Johnson's 226 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 29 times and has totaled 27 catches and three touchdowns.

Jaewan Boyd has hauled in 21 receptions totaling 213 yards so far this campaign.

Daveno Ellington has been the target of 19 passes and hauled in 20 grabs for 182 yards, an average of 22.8 yards per contest.

