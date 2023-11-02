Based on our computer model, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will defeat the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils when the two teams come together at Daytona Stadium on Thursday, November 2, which kicks off at 7:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Bethune-Cookman Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Bethune-Cookman (-7.2) 42.6 Bethune-Cookman 25, Mississippi Valley State 18

Mississippi Valley State Betting Info (2022)

The Delta Devils covered four times in 10 chances against the spread last season.

Last year, just two Delta Devils games went over the point total.

Bethune-Cookman Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats went 4-7-0 ATS last season.

Wildcats games hit the over seven out of 11 times last season.

Delta Devils vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bethune-Cookman 18.1 30.1 31 20 13 34.6 Mississippi Valley State 12.6 28.5 18.3 23 7.3 30

