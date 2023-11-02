The Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-3) are heavily favored (-165 moneyline odds to win) when they go on the road for a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-4-2), who have +140 moneyline odds, on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends

Tampa Bay's nine matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals six times.

The Lightning are 3-2 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Blue Jackets have been the underdog seven times this season, and upset their opponent in three of those games.

Tampa Bay has had moneyline odds of -165 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Columbus has a record of 2-1 in games when bookmakers list the team at +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.