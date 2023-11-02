Having dropped four in a row, the Columbus Blue Jackets welcome in the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

You can catch the action on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN to see the Lightning play the Blue Jackets.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Lightning are allowing 28 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in NHL play.

The Lightning's 32 total goals (3.6 per game) rank eighth in the league.

Defensively, the Lightning have given up 26 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 9 6 5 11 11 5 0% Brayden Point 9 2 8 10 2 2 48.8% Brandon Hagel 9 6 4 10 3 2 50% Victor Hedman 9 1 8 9 6 1 - Steven Stamkos 7 3 5 8 3 1 44%

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have allowed 30 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.

The Blue Jackets have 23 goals this season (2.6 per game), 24th in the NHL.

Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 24 goals (three per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (21 total) over that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players