Should you bet on Erik Cernak to light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Erik Cernak score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Cernak stats and insights

  • Cernak is yet to score through nine games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
  • Cernak has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 30 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.4 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

