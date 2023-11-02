Will Brayden Point Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 2?
The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game against the Columbus Blue Jackets is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brayden Point find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)
Point stats and insights
- In two of nine games this season, Point has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.
- He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 8% of them.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 30 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11.4 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN
