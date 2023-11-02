Should you bet on Anthony Cirelli to light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Cirelli stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Cirelli scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blue Jackets.

Cirelli has zero points on the power play.

Cirelli averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 30 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 11.4 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

