Coming up for Nikita Kucherov (17 goals) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (12-11-5), on Saturday, December 9 at 10:00 PM ET, are the Seattle Kraken on the road.

If you're looking to go to see the Tampa Bay Lightning in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Tampa Bay games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Kraken A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 12 Canucks A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 14 Oilers A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Flames A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 Blues H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Golden Knights H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 23 Capitals A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 27 Panthers H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Rangers H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 Canadiens H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any NHL game at Ticketmaster!

Tampa Bay's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Seattle Kraken
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Location: Climate Pledge Arena
  • Broadcast: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch NHL this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Tampa Bay's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Tampa Bay players

Shop for Tampa Bay gear at Fanatics!

  • Kucherov: 17 goals and 27 assists
  • Brayden Point: 12 goals and 18 assists
  • Victor Hedman: five goals and 22 assists
  • Jonas Johansson: 8-6-5 record, .891 save percentage, 67 goals given up

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.