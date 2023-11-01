How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Thunder Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 1
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) face the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) on November 1, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pelicans vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pelicans vs Thunder Additional Info
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans shot at a 48% rate from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Thunder averaged.
- New Orleans went 33-13 when it shot higher than 47.4% from the field.
- The Pelicans were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Thunder finished eighth.
- The Pelicans put up an average of 114.4 points per game last year, just two fewer points than the 116.4 the Thunder gave up to opponents.
- New Orleans went 27-7 last season when it scored more than 116.4 points.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Pelicans scored 114.9 points per game last season, 1.1 more than they averaged away (113.8).
- In 2022-23, the Pelicans gave up 5.1 fewer points per game at home (109.9) than away (115).
- At home, the Pelicans drained 11.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.3 more than they averaged on the road (10.3). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.5%) than away (35.3%).
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Brandon Ingram
|Questionable
|Knee
|Jose Alvarado
|Out
|Ankle
|Trey Murphy III
|Out
|Knee
|Naji Marshall
|Out
|Knee
