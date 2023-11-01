The New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) have four players on the injury report for their matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) at Paycom Center on Wednesday, November 1 at 7:30 PM ET.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Jose Alvarado PG Out Ankle
Trey Murphy III SF Out Knee
Naji Marshall SF Out Knee
Brandon Ingram SF Out Knee 22.5 7 4.5

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Jaylin Williams: Out (Hamstring), Kenrich Williams: Out (Back)

Pelicans vs. Thunder Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO
